Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed at $54.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.22% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the home construction supplier had gained 19.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 3.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.18%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LPX as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, LPX is projected to report earnings of $2.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 655.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $926 million, up 58.29% from the year-ago period.

LPX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.92 per share and revenue of $2.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +37.35% and -2.08%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LPX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.25% higher within the past month. LPX currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LPX has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.11 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.58, which means LPX is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

