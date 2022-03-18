Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed the most recent trading day at $72.70, moving +1.28% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home construction supplier had gained 5.57% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 1.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.88% in that time.

Louisiana-Pacific will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Louisiana-Pacific is projected to report earnings of $4.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.18 billion, up 16.03% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.87 per share and revenue of $4.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of -15.03% and -6.3%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 39.01% higher. Louisiana-Pacific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Louisiana-Pacific has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.05 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.55.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

