Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed at $69.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.89% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.58%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home construction supplier had lost 10.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 9.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Louisiana-Pacific as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post earnings of $1.86 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $846 million, down 1.63% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.43% higher. Louisiana-Pacific is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Louisiana-Pacific is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.08, so we one might conclude that Louisiana-Pacific is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

