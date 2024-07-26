Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed the most recent trading day at $97.60, moving +1.9% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.64%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.03%.

The home construction supplier's stock has climbed by 16.25% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's gain of 7.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Louisiana-Pacific in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 7, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.86, reflecting a 238.18% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $802.35 million, reflecting a 31.32% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.23 per share and a revenue of $2.71 billion, demonstrating changes of +62.42% and +4.84%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.76% lower. At present, Louisiana-Pacific boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Louisiana-Pacific is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.33. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.55.

Also, we should mention that LPX has a PEG ratio of 13.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LPX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 9.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, placing it within the bottom 8% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.