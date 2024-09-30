Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed at $107.46, marking a +0.24% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.42%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.38%.

Shares of the home construction supplier have appreciated by 10.46% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's gain of 5.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The upcoming earnings release of Louisiana-Pacific will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.87, down 46.3% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $722.05 million, indicating a 0.82% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.04 per share and revenue of $2.93 billion, indicating changes of +56.52% and +13.62%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Louisiana-Pacific. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.25% lower. At present, Louisiana-Pacific boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Louisiana-Pacific's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.27. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.34.

We can additionally observe that LPX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Wood industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.65 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 235, this industry ranks in the bottom 8% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LPX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

