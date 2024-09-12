Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) ending at $94.79, denoting a +0.57% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.75% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1%.

The the stock of home construction supplier has risen by 0.18% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 2.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Louisiana-Pacific in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.88, showcasing a 45.68% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $722.05 million, indicating a 0.82% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.05 per share and revenue of $2.93 billion, which would represent changes of +56.83% and +13.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Louisiana-Pacific is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Louisiana-Pacific is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.65. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.96.

Investors should also note that LPX has a PEG ratio of 0.6 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. LPX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, finds itself in the bottom 8% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

