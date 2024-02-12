Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Hikes Dividend, Boosts Investors Value

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX, commonly known as LP Building Solutions, hiked its quarterly cash dividend to 26 cents per share. The move underscores the company’s sound financial position and its commitment to boost shareholders’ value.



With continuous efforts to reward its shareholders with regular dividends, Louisiana-Pacific raised its quarterly dividend by 8.3% from the previous figure of 24 cents per share. The amount will be paid out on Mar 8, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Feb 23.

What’s Driving Dividend Hikes?

Louisiana-Pacific has been consistently enhancing shareholders’ returns through share repurchases and dividends. In the first nine months of 2023, it paid $52 million in dividends and $900 million to repurchase shares.



After paying for dividends and share repurchases, the company ended third-quarter 2023 with $710 million of liquidity, including $160 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company had committed to returning at least 50% of cash flow to its shareholders from operations in excess of capital expenditures to sustain its core business and grow its Siding and value-added OSB over time.



Investors always prefer an income-generating stock. Hence, a high-dividend-yielding one is obviously much coveted. It goes without saying that stockholders are always on the lookout for companies with a track record of consistent and incremental dividend payments to bet on.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 0.2% in the after-hours trading session on Feb 9 and rose 9% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Building Products – Wood industry’s 6.2% growth. The trend is likely to continue, given its focus on the Siding business, cost containment efforts and enhancing shareholders’ value.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LP has been increasing the penetration of Siding products in repair/remodel and rolling out SmartSide products. It exited the fiber product line to focus on higher-margin SmartSide strand products. The company also launched ExpertFinish within the Prefinish product line.



LP is gradually transforming a commodity producer into a more stable cash-generative business by increasing revenues and the EBITDA mix. LP continues focusing on three areas, such as increasing the efficiency of mills by improving productivity, run time and quality through overall equipment effectiveness or OEE initiatives, applying best practices to its supply chain and optimizing infrastructure costs.



In a bid to reduce costs, LP lowered the cost structure of its facilities through Lean Six Sigma efforts, the sale or shutdown of underperforming mills and manufacturing facilities as well as investments in technology. Louisiana-Pacific resorts to a strategy of curtailing production at selected facilities to meet customer demand and optimize its portfolio as well as margins.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Louisiana-Pacific currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks that investors may consider from the same industry.



Boise Cascade Company BCC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BCC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.3%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCC’s 2024 sales indicates growth of 2%, but the same for earnings indicates a 6.1% decline from a year ago.



Trex Company, Inc. TREX currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.9%.



TREX has seen an upward estimate revision to $2.20 per share from $2.18 for 2024 earnings over the past 60 days. The upside suggests 19.3% year-over-year growth, with 11.7% revenue improvement.



UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company has surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.4%.



UFPI has seen an upward estimate revision to $7.72 per share from $7.71 for 2024 earnings over the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 sales indicates a marginal growth of 0.1%, but the same for earnings indicates a 5% decline from a year ago.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.