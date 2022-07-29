Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed at $63.63, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.42% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the home construction supplier had gained 20.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 11.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.69%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Louisiana-Pacific as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 9, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.38, down 7.59% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.26 billion, down 4.71% from the year-ago period.

LPX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.93 per share and revenue of $4.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.29% and -4.31%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.34% lower. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.52. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.17.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

