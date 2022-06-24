Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed at $52.57, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the home construction supplier had lost 25.66% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 9.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Louisiana-Pacific as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Louisiana-Pacific is projected to report earnings of $4.55 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.01%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.23 billion, down 7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

LPX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.87 per share and revenue of $4.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.44% and +0.11%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Louisiana-Pacific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Louisiana-Pacific has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.48 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.43.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

