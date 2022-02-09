Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed at $71.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.23% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.45% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the home construction supplier had lost 4.99% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 7.17% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.26% in that time.

Louisiana-Pacific will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.86, down 7.46% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $846 million, down 1.63% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.43% higher. Louisiana-Pacific is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Louisiana-Pacific has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.27 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.3, which means Louisiana-Pacific is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.