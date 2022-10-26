Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed at $57.98, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home construction supplier had gained 17.29% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 6.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Louisiana-Pacific as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 1, 2022. On that day, Louisiana-Pacific is projected to report earnings of $1.70 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 56.07%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $847.81 million, down 30.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.54 per share and revenue of $3.96 billion, which would represent changes of -10.24% and -13.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.01% lower. Louisiana-Pacific is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Louisiana-Pacific is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.65, which means Louisiana-Pacific is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



