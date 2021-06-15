Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed the most recent trading day at $58.77, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the home construction supplier had lost 9.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 4.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.11%.

LPX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.27, up 893.02% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.21 billion, up 120.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.70 per share and revenue of $4.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +194.66% and +47.96%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LPX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 22.76% higher within the past month. LPX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, LPX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.6. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.92.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

