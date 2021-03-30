Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed at $54.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home construction supplier had gained 9.91% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 8% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

LPX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, LPX is projected to report earnings of $2.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 655.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $926 million, up 58.29% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.92 per share and revenue of $2.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +37.35% and -2.08%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LPX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.83% higher within the past month. LPX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, LPX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.44, so we one might conclude that LPX is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

