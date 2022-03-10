Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed at $65.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.93% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the home construction supplier had lost 10.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 7.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.57%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Louisiana-Pacific as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Louisiana-Pacific is projected to report earnings of $4.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.18 billion, up 16.03% from the year-ago period.

LPX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.87 per share and revenue of $4.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.03% and -6.3%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 39.01% higher. Louisiana-Pacific is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.41. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.01, which means Louisiana-Pacific is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

