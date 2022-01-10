Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed at $73.44, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the home construction supplier had lost 5.19% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 4.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Louisiana-Pacific as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.83, down 8.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $846 million, down 1.63% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.99% higher. Louisiana-Pacific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Louisiana-Pacific is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.56.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

