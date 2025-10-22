Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) was down 2.45% at $90.38. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.93%.

The home construction supplier's shares have seen an increase of 7.62% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's gain of 0.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Louisiana-Pacific in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 5, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 69.67%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $655.85 million, indicating a 9.16% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $2.77 billion, which would represent changes of -51.7% and -5.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.58% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Louisiana-Pacific presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Louisiana-Pacific is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 32.68. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.04 for its industry.

We can also see that LPX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Wood industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, positioning it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

