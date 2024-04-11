Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Enhances LP NovaCore Sheathing Line

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX — commonly known as LP Building Solutions (LP) — expanded its LP NovaCore Thermal Insulated Sheathing line by unveiling two new thickness options, R3 and R7.



This move aims to offer more choices to builders and homeowners for creating energy-efficient homes with reduced energy costs, reflecting LP's focus on meeting the changing needs of builders.

Key Takeaways

The new variations feature cutting-edge Owens Corning's OC FOAMULAR NGX XPS foam, offering three foam thickness options. These panels strengthen thermal resistance and help shield homes against fluctuating temperatures, providing potential energy savings for homeowners.



The company aims to simplify the construction process while meeting the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions. LP NovaCore sheathing utilizes Owens Corning’s continuously extruded polystyrene (XPS), ensuring continuous insulation without the long-term R-value decline reported in other foam insulation products. LP empowers building professionals by offering varying levels of insulation to comply with diverse national building codes and certifications.

Focus on Siding Business to Drive Growth

The company is benefiting from strategic business investments and cost-reduction initiatives. Also, its focus on Siding and OSB business bode well. The company — which shares space with UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI and Boise Cascade Company BCC in the Zacks Building Products – Wood industry — has been undertaking efforts to increase penetration of Siding products in repair/remodel and roll out SmartSide products. It is witnessing higher-than-expected demand for Smooth SmartSide and ExpertFinish. The company recently announced the expansion of Siding Capacity with the production restart at Peace Valley.



In 2023, the company undertook strategic moves to enhance the portfolio and market reach of its Siding business. It opened a new ExpertFinish facility in Bath, NY, which shed light on increased automation and improved efficiency in LPX's prefinished siding production.



The company is committed to growing strand Siding revenues in 2024 and beyond. It intends to continue to increase its investment in selling and marketing the said business.

A Brief Review of the Stocks Mentioned Above

Owens Corning: The company is benefiting from the solid performance in the Roofing segment driven by higher volumes related to storm activity, favorable mix and positive price realization. The company’s focus on new product and process innovation bodes well. However, increasing pressure in some of the industrial and international markets is a concern.



UFP Industries: The company is benefiting from its accretive acquisition strategies, focusing on new product innovation and maintenance of shareholder value. Its five-year financial goal includes small tuck-in acquisitions contributing to the expected goal of reaching annual unit sales growth of 7-10%. Furthermore, investing opportunities for expanding the capacity for its Deckorators line of business, especially in the Northeastern US, is encouraging.



Boise Cascade: The company is benefiting from its vertically integrated business model, enabling the Wood Products and BMD segments to benefit through a committed distributor and manufacturer partnership. High sales volume and a focus on expanding manufacturing and distribution facilities are adding to the uptrend. Apart from acquiring lands to develop manufacturing and distributing facilities, the company also indulges in making other growth investments that aid it in diversifying its product offerings and increasing market reach.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Owens Corning Inc (OC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.