Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed at $60.62, marking a -1.49% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home construction supplier had lost 5.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 1.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.25% in that time.

Louisiana-Pacific will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Louisiana-Pacific is projected to report earnings of $0.74 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 66.96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $741.29 million, down 25.27% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.15% lower within the past month. Louisiana-Pacific is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Louisiana-Pacific is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.84. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.08.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

