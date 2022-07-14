Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed at $56.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.15% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the home construction supplier had lost 3.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 0.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Louisiana-Pacific as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.50, down 5.06% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.26 billion, down 4.68% from the year-ago period.

LPX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.58 per share and revenue of $4.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.37% and +0.47%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.96% lower. Louisiana-Pacific is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Louisiana-Pacific's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.95. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.56.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, which puts it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

