Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed the most recent trading day at $66.15, moving -1.87% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the home construction supplier had lost 14.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 9.35%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.58%.

Louisiana-Pacific will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Louisiana-Pacific is projected to report earnings of $1.86 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $846 million, down 1.63% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Louisiana-Pacific is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Louisiana-Pacific is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.17. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.45.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LPX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.