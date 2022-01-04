Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed at $76.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.4% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the home construction supplier had gained 9.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 2.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.76%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Louisiana-Pacific as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post earnings of $1.83 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $846 million, down 1.63% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.99% higher. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Louisiana-Pacific has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.45 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.05.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.