Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) ended the recent trading session at $96.72, demonstrating a -1.47% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the home construction supplier had gained 18.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 12.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.11%.

The upcoming earnings release of Louisiana-Pacific will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 7, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.86, reflecting a 238.18% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $802.35 million, showing a 31.32% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.23 per share and a revenue of $2.71 billion, demonstrating changes of +62.42% and +4.84%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.76% lower. Louisiana-Pacific is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Louisiana-Pacific is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.79. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 27.92.

It's also important to note that LPX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 14.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Wood stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 14.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 241, this industry ranks in the bottom 5% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LPX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.