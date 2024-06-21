Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) reached $85.91, with a -0.83% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.16% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home construction supplier had lost 2.11% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Construction sector's loss of 4.52% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Louisiana-Pacific in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.02, reflecting a 267.27% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $814.05 million, up 33.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.79 per share and a revenue of $3.02 billion, demonstrating changes of +79.81% and +17.03%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.04% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Louisiana-Pacific is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.7, which means Louisiana-Pacific is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that LPX has a PEG ratio of 11.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Building Products - Wood industry had an average PEG ratio of 7.22.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LPX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

