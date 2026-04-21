Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) ended the recent trading session at $70.71, demonstrating a -4.06% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the home construction supplier had gained 1.46% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 12.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Louisiana-Pacific in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 6, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.09, signifying a 92.91% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $572.45 million, reflecting a 20.93% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.7 per share and revenue of $2.69 billion, which would represent changes of +1.89% and -0.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.15% lower. Louisiana-Pacific presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Louisiana-Pacific has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.28 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 27 of its industry.

Investors should also note that LPX has a PEG ratio of 1.13 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Wood was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.59 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 201, this industry ranks in the bottom 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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