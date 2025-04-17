Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed at $84.20, marking a +0.44% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the home construction supplier had lost 10.9% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 7.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.3% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Louisiana-Pacific in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 6, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.13, indicating a 26.14% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $692.85 million, reflecting a 4.3% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.99 per share and a revenue of $2.95 billion, demonstrating changes of -15.14% and +0.39%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.44% lower. As of now, Louisiana-Pacific holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Louisiana-Pacific is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.1, which means Louisiana-Pacific is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that LPX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.09. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Wood industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, placing it within the bottom 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.