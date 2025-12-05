Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Up 6.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Louisiana-Pacific (LPX). Shares have added about 6.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Louisiana-Pacific due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Louisiana-Pacific Q3 Earnings Miss, Sales Top Amid OSB Weakness

Louisiana-Pacific (or LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, reported mixed third-quarter 2025 results, with adjusted earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate while net sales topped the same. Year over year, both metrics declined.

Earnings and Revenue Overview

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at 36 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents by 2.7% and declining 70% year over year from $1.22.



Consolidated net sales of $663 million surpassed the consensus mark of $656 million by 1.1% but tumbled 8.2% from the year-ago period’s $722 million. The decline stemmed from significantly lower OSB prices, which offset gains in the Siding segment.

Segment Performance

Siding: Sales grew 5% year over year to $443 million, driven by higher selling prices. Segment adjusted EBITDA fell slightly to $117 million, with a margin of 26%.



OSB: Sales declined 29% to $179 million due to lower pricing and volume. The segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA loss of $27 million, versus a $33 million profit last year.



LP South America: Sales of $39 million decreased 17% year over year, with adjusted EBITDA down 50% to $5 million.

Margins and Profitability Metrics

Gross profit dropped 33% year over year to $129 million, while gross margin compressed 440 basis points (bps) to 19.4%. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $82 million, down 46% from $153 million last year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.4% compared with 21.2% a year ago.



Adjusted operating profit fell sharply to $18 million, representing an adjusted operating margin of 2.7% compared with 16.1% in the prior-year period.

Balance Sheet & Shareholder Returns

As of Sept. 30, 2025, LP had cash and cash equivalents of $316 million and total liquidity of $1.1 billion. Long-term debt stood at $348 million.



The company invested $84 million in capital expenditures, paid $19 million in dividends, and repurchased no shares during the quarter.

Q4 & 2025 Outlook

For Q4 2025, LP expects Siding net sales of nearly $370 million (up 3%) and Siding adjusted EBITDA of approximately $82 million (22% margin).



For 2025, guidance calls for Siding adjusted EBITDA of about $430 million (26% margin) and consolidated adjusted EBITDA of nearly $420 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted -61.29% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Louisiana-Pacific has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Following the exact same course, the stock has a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Louisiana-Pacific has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Louisiana-Pacific belongs to the Zacks Building Products - Wood industry. Another stock from the same industry, Boise Cascade (BCC), has gained 5% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended September 2025.

Boise Cascade reported revenues of $1.67 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -2.7%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares with $2.33 a year ago.

Boise Cascade is expected to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -88.8%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -43%.

Boise Cascade has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.