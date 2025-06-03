Louisiana-Pacific Expands BlueLinx Partnership in Springfield

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX, a producer of engineered wood building products, expanded its distribution partnership with BlueLinx Holdings to include the market of Springfield, MO.



This expansion adds LP SmartSide Trim & Siding and LP SmartSide ExpertFinish Trim & Siding to the market of Springfield, MO. It increases LPX product availability across 19 BlueLinx locations in five regions.

LPX Focuses on Strategic Growth and Distribution Expansion

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation focuses on growth through strategic acquisitions and wider product availability. The company has been enhancing manufacturing capabilities to support its siding product range. At the same time, LPX has been expanding its sales channels by increasing product options on online platforms.



On May 5, 2025, the company expanded its Amazon storefront to include LP SmartSide ExpertFinish Trim & Siding accessories. The storefront was originally launched in 2023 for LP Structural Solutions. With this expansion, Louisiana-Pacific aims to improve accessibility and convenience by offering more product options.



These efforts aim to strengthen the company’s market presence and drive growth. The company also continues to build strong relationships with key distribution partners like BlueLinx to support ongoing expansion.

LPX Stock’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past six months, shares of this leading manufacturer of high-performance building products have lost 24.3% compared with the Zacks Building Products - Wood industry’s 5% decline. Although housing market softness, newly levied tariffs and inflation are restricting growth, increased demand for its Siding products and disciplined capital management are likely to support growth and profitability in the upcoming term.

LPX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Louisiana-Pacific currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector are Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL, EMCOR Group, Inc. EME and Gibraltar Industries, Inc. ROCK.



Sterling presently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.5%, on average. The stock has increased 68.4% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sterling’s 2025 sales indicates a decrease of 1.7% and the same for earnings implies an increase of 38.5% year over year.



EMCOR currently holds a Zacks Rank #2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.8%, on average. The stock has increased 27.3% in the past year.



The consensus estimate for EMCOR’s 2025 sales and EPS implies an increase of 13.3% and 9.7%, respectively, from a year ago.



Gibraltar currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.1%, on average. The stock has lost 20.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gibraltar‘s 2025 sales and EPS implies an increase of 9.3% and 15.8%, respectively, from a year ago.

