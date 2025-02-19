LOUISIANA-PACIFIC Earnings Results: $LPX Reports Quarterly Earnings

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC ($LPX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $1.03 per share, beating estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $681,000,000, beating estimates of $673,420,863 by $7,579,137.

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC Insider Trading Activity

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC insiders have traded $LPX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM BRADLEY SOUTHERN (Chief Executive Officer) sold 32,600 shares for an estimated $3,046,144

LIZANNE C GOTTUNG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $529,487 .

. OZEY K JR HORTON sold 300 shares for an estimated $34,023

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 258 institutional investors add shares of LOUISIANA-PACIFIC stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

