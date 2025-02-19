LOUISIANA-PACIFIC Earnings Results: $LPX Reports Quarterly Earnings

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC ($LPX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $1.03 per share, beating estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $681,000,000, beating estimates of $673,420,863 by $7,579,137.
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC Insider Trading Activity
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC insiders have traded $LPX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM BRADLEY SOUTHERN (Chief Executive Officer) sold 32,600 shares for an estimated $3,046,144
- LIZANNE C GOTTUNG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $529,487.
- OZEY K JR HORTON sold 300 shares for an estimated $34,023
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 258 institutional investors add shares of LOUISIANA-PACIFIC stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,091,234 shares (-98.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,997,280
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 955,105 shares (-33.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,901,122
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 842,809 shares (+1736.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,272,871
- FMR LLC added 540,703 shares (+17.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,989,795
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 509,097 shares (-50.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,716,994
- PALESTRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 333,373 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,520,774
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 325,869 shares (-4.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,743,734
