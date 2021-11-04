Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LPX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 24.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $67.2, the dividend yield is 1.07%.
The previous trading day's last sale of LPX was $67.2, representing a -11.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.35 and a 133.5% increase over the 52 week low of $28.78.
LPX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $14.11. Zacks Investment Research reports LPX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 209.86%, compared to an industry average of 24.4%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lpx Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to LPX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have LPX as a top-10 holding:
- Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI)
- iShares Factors US Value Style ETF (STLV)
- Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)
- First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC)
- First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM).
The top-performing ETF of this group is FCPI with an increase of 10.87% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LPX at 2.9%.
