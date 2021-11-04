Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LPX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 24.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $67.2, the dividend yield is 1.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LPX was $67.2, representing a -11.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.35 and a 133.5% increase over the 52 week low of $28.78.

LPX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $14.11. Zacks Investment Research reports LPX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 209.86%, compared to an industry average of 24.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lpx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LPX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LPX as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI)

iShares Factors US Value Style ETF (STLV)

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC)

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCPI with an increase of 10.87% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LPX at 2.9%.

