Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LPX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.34% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $64.15, the dividend yield is 1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LPX was $64.15, representing a -15.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.35 and a 256.59% increase over the 52 week low of $17.99.

LPX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.2. Zacks Investment Research reports LPX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 137.41%, compared to an industry average of 34.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LPX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LPX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LPX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Alpha Architect ETF Trust (QVAL)

Cambria ETF Trust (SYLD)

ETF Series Solutions (SLT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SYLD with an increase of 44.79% over the last 100 days. PYZ has the highest percent weighting of LPX at 3.75%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.