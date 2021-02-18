Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

As you might know, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) just kicked off its latest full-year results with some very strong numbers. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.4% to hit US$2.8b. Louisiana-Pacific reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$4.46, which was a notable 18% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:LPX Earnings and Revenue Growth February 18th 2021

Following the latest results, Louisiana-Pacific's ten analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$2.91b in 2021. This would be a credible 4.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to shrink 2.4% to US$4.39 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.84b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.12 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 20% to US$49.11per share. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Louisiana-Pacific analyst has a price target of US$55.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$22.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Louisiana-Pacific'shistorical trends, as next year's 4.3% revenue growth is roughly in line with 3.9% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 1.8% per year. So although Louisiana-Pacific is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Louisiana-Pacific following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

