Louisiana-Pacific Corp. Q4 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) reported fourth quarter adjusted EPS of $2.01 compared to $0.05, prior year. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.74, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $328 million from $49 million, prior year, primarily due to SmartSide revenue growth and higher OSB prices.

Fourth quarter net sales increased to $860 million from $537 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $784.92 million, for the quarter. SmartSide revenue increased by 30%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.