Markets
LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. Q4 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) reported fourth quarter adjusted EPS of $2.01 compared to $0.05, prior year. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.74, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $328 million from $49 million, prior year, primarily due to SmartSide revenue growth and higher OSB prices.

Fourth quarter net sales increased to $860 million from $537 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $784.92 million, for the quarter. SmartSide revenue increased by 30%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More