Louisiana-Pacific Corp. Q4 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.24 compared to $2.01, a year ago. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.02, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income attributed to LP declined to $194 million or $2.20 per share from $256 million or $2.34 per share, prior year.

Net sales increased by 15% to $992 million. Analysts on average had estimated $912.74 million in revenue.

