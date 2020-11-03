Markets
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. Q3 Profit Increases - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) reported that its net income attributed to the company for the third quarter of 2020 increased to $177 million or $1.57 per share from $2 million or $0.02 per share in the previous year.

In addition to the increase in OSB pricing and SmartSide growth, wood fiber and resin costs were favorable in the quarter by $9 million compared to the same period in 2019.

Adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter was $1.56 compared to $0.08 in the third quarter of 2019.

Total net sales for the third quarter of 2020 increased by $192 million to $795 million compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.45 per share and revenues of $753.09 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

