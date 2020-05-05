Markets
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. Q1 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) reported that its first quarter adjusted earnings per share increased to $0.34 from $0.13, previous year. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.31, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 43% to $83 million.

First quarter net sales increased by one percent to $585 million. Analysts expected revenue of $577.54 million for the quarter. The company noted that the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting containment did not materially impact its results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

For 2020, the company projects: capital expenditures to be less than $70 million; and no share repurchases.

Cash and cash equivalents were $488 million as of March 31, 2020. Louisiana-Pacific Corp. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per share.

