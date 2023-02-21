Louisiana-Pacific Corp. Falls 7% On Quarterly Loss

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of building solutions provider Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) are falling more than 7% Tuesday morning after reporting loss in the fourth quarter.

The company reported a loss of 10 million or $0.14 per share for the fourth quarter compared with profit of $171 million or $1.93 per share in the same quarter a year ago, impacted by lower revenue as well as higher expenses. Excluding one-time items, earrings were $0.61 per share.

Sales from continuing operations decreased by 16% to $705 million, primarily due to lower volume as well price for oriented strand board.

LPX, currently at $59.60, has traded in the range of $48.20-$78.09 in the last 1 year.

