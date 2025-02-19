Louisiana-Pacific Corp. Q4 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) reported that its fourth quarter net income increased to $63 million from $59 million, a year ago. Net income attributed to LP per share of common stock was $0.89 compared to $0.81. Adjusted EPS increased to $1.03 from $0.71. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.83, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the fourth quarter increased year-over-year 3% to $681 million. Siding revenue increased 9% to $362 million, due to 3% higher volumes and 6% higher prices. Analysts on average had estimated $666.75 million in revenue.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific are up 8% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.