Louisiana-Pacific Corp. Q4 Net Income Rises

February 19, 2025 — 06:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) reported that its fourth quarter net income increased to $63 million from $59 million, a year ago. Net income attributed to LP per share of common stock was $0.89 compared to $0.81. Adjusted EPS increased to $1.03 from $0.71. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.83, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the fourth quarter increased year-over-year 3% to $681 million. Siding revenue increased 9% to $362 million, due to 3% higher volumes and 6% higher prices. Analysts on average had estimated $666.75 million in revenue.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific are up 8% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

