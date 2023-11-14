Louisiana-Pacific Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LPX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.56, changing hands as high as $62.64 per share. Louisiana-Pacific Corp shares are currently trading up about 7.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LPX's low point in its 52 week range is $49.47 per share, with $79.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.59.

