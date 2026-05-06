Louisiana Pacific Announces Fall In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Louisiana Pacific (LPX) reported a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $27 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $91 million, or $1.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Louisiana Pacific reported adjusted earnings of $26 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 20.7% to $574 million from $724 million last year.

Louisiana Pacific earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $27 Mln. vs. $91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.39 vs. $1.30 last year. -Revenue: $574 Mln vs. $724 Mln last year.

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