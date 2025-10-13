Louisbourg Investments Boosts ATS Stake With $3.3 Million Buy Amid Leadership Change

Key Points

Louisbourg Investments bought 113,773 shares of ATS Corporation worth an estimated $3.3 million in the third quarter.

The transaction value was approximately 0.7% of 13F reportable AUM for the period ended September 30.

Louisbourg reported holding 215,295 ATS shares valued at $5.6 million at the end of the quarter.

Louisbourg Investments increased its stake in ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS), buying 113,773 shares in the third quarter for an estimated $3.3 million.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission released on Thursday, Louisbourg Investments added 113,773 shares of ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS)in the third quarter. The estimated transaction value was $3.3 million based on the average price during the period. The fund held 215,295 shares, with a position value of $5.6 million, at the end of the quarter.

What Else to Know

The ATS Corporation stake is now 1.2% of Louisbourg Investments’ 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:CNI: $28.5 million (6.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:SHOP: $15.1 million (3.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MSFT: $13.3 million (2.9% of AUM)

NYSE:WPM: $12.7 million (2.8% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IVV: $12.3 million (2.7% of AUM)

As of Monday afternoon, ATS Corporation shares were priced at $26.09, down 13% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500's 13% gain in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.6 billion Net Income (TTM) ($39.2 million) Market Capitalization $2.5 billion Price (as of Monday afternoon) $26.09

Company Snapshot

ATS provides automation solutions, including planning, design, build, commissioning, and servicing of automated manufacturing and assembly systems, as well as software and digital factory management tools.

It generates revenue through turnkey automation projects, pre- and post-automation services, contract manufacturing, and value-added engineering and integration services across multiple industries.

The company serves clients in life sciences, transportation, consumer products, food and beverage, electronics, nuclear, packaging, warehousing, distribution, and energy sectors worldwide.

ATS Corporation provides automation solutions to a broad range of industries worldwide. The company leverages advanced engineering and digital solutions to deliver end-to-end automation systems for complex manufacturing environments. Its focus on innovation, service, and integration enables customers to drive operational efficiency and sustainable production improvements.

Foolish Take

Louisbourg Investments’ $3.3 million purchase of 113,773 shares of ATS Corporation signals growing confidence in the Canadian automation company despite a rocky year for the stock. The new stake lifted ATS to about 1.2% of Louisbourg’s portfolio—a smaller weight than core holdings like Canadian National Railway and Shopify but one that adds industrial diversification to an otherwise tech-heavy mix.



ATS shares have fallen roughly 13% over the past year as margin pressures and leadership changes weighed on sentiment. In its latest quarter, the company reported 6% revenue growth to $736.7 million, driven by acquisitions and a strong backlog in life sciences and food automation. However, net income slipped to $24 million from $35 million a year ago, and adjusted EBITDA margin narrowed to 13.8% from 15.3%. Still, a $2.1 billion order backlog suggests solid demand and visibility ahead.



For Louisbourg, the position may represent a long-term bet on automation as manufacturers invest in efficiency and reshoring capacity. Compared to its larger tech holdings like Microsoft and Shopify, ATS adds a cyclical but strategic growth complement with exposure to high-value industrial innovation.

Glossary

13F reportable AUM: The portion of a fund's assets under management disclosed in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Turnkey automation projects: Complete automation solutions delivered ready for immediate use by the client.

Contract manufacturing: Outsourcing production to a third-party company that manufactures products on behalf of another firm.

Value-added engineering: Engineering services that enhance a product's functionality, efficiency, or performance beyond basic requirements.

Integration services: Services that combine different systems or components into a unified, functioning whole.

Commissioning: The process of testing and verifying that a new system or equipment operates as intended before full operation.

Digital factory management tools: Software solutions designed to monitor, control, and optimize manufacturing operations digitally.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

