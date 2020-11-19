Louis Waters Is The Lead Independent Director of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) And They Just Picked Up 26% More Shares

Potential Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) shareholders may wish to note that the Lead Independent Director, Louis Waters, recently bought US$405k worth of stock, paying US$8.10 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 26%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Team

Notably, that recent purchase by Louis Waters is the biggest insider purchase of Team shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$10.33. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$607k for 69.50k shares. On the other hand they divested 17.04k shares, for US$273k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Team insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:TISI Insider Trading Volume November 19th 2020

Insider Ownership of Team

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Team insiders own 3.1% of the company, worth about US$9.9m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Team Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Team insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Team.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

