Commodities

Louis Vuitton to raise some prices due to rising costs

Contributors
Sophie Yu Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

LVMH's top fashion brand Louis Vuitton says it will raise prices for some products globally on February 16 because of rising costs and inflation.

BEIJING, Feb 15 (Reuters) - LVMH's top fashion brand Louis Vuitton says it will raise prices for some products globally on February 16 because of rising costs and inflation.

A spokesperson for the French luxury house in China told Reuters that the price adjustment would affect Louis Vuitton stores worldwide and be applied to leather goods, fashion accessories and perfume.

The decision takes into account changes in production costs, raw materials, transportation as well as inflation, the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)

((Sophie.Yu@thomsonreuters.com; 861056692136;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular