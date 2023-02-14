Louis Vuitton picks Pharrell Williams to head menswear designs

Adds details, background

PARIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - LVMH LVMH.PA top label Louis Vuitton said on Tuesday it has hired Pharrell Williams to head artistic direction of its menswear designs, tapping a popular figure from the music industry to fill the high-profile position left vacant since the passing of star designer Virgil Abloh over a year ago.

"Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome @Pharrell as its new Men’s Creative Director", Louis Vuitton said in a tweet.

Williams' first collection for the label will be shown in June during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, the brand added.

Williams rose to fame in the music business as a producer and singer with hits including "Happy" and "Blurred Lines." He has won 13 Grammy awards and was a judge on the popular singing competition show "The Voice."

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; writing by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Leslie Adler)

