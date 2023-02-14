Louis Vuitton picks Pharrell Williams to head menswear designs

PARIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - LVMH's top label Louis Vuitton said Tuesday it has hired Pharrell Williams to head artistic direction of its menswear designs, tapping a popular figure from the music industry to fill the high profile position left vacant since the passing of star designer Virgil Abloh over a year ago.

"Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome @Pharrell as its new Men’s Creative Director", Louis Vuitton said in a tweet.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, writing by Tassilo Hummel)

