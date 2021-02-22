Louis Vuitton owner backed PE firm L Catterton launches $250 mln SPAC

Feb 22 (Reuters) - L Catterton, a private equity firm founded by Louis Vuitton owner LVMH LVMH.PA and French billionaire Bernard Arnault, has launched a blank-check firm that aims to raise about $250 million in an initial public offering, a regulatory filing showed.

Founded in 1989, L Catterton has $22 billion in assets under management and has invested in companies such as Indian telecom firm Jio, exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O and online used car seller Vroom Inc VRM.O.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), will target firms in the consumer technology sectors across Asia, it said in a filing on Monday.

The SPAC, led by managing partners of L Catterton Asia, will sell 25 million units, made up of shares and warrants, priced at $10 a piece on the Nasdaq.

A SPAC is a shell company that raises money in an IPO to merge with a privately held company that then becomes publicly traded as a result. SPACs have emerged as a popular IPO alternative for companies looking to go public with less regulatory scrutiny.

Credit Suisse is the underwriter for the offering.

