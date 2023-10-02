News & Insights

Commodities

Louis Vuitton applies geometric patterns to tailored classics

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

October 02, 2023 — 12:08 pm EDT

Written by Mimosa Spencer for Reuters ->

By Mimosa Spencer

PARIS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Louis Vuitton LVMH.PA womenswear designer Nicolas Ghesquiere sent out a lineup of tailored styles with a geometric touch for the LVMH-owned label's spring runway show, which was held in a gutted-out building on the famous Champs Elysees in Paris.

Models strode down the runway in black and white checks, stripes, and wide belts slung low, wearing long skirts paired with loose bomber jackets and leggy schoolgirl looks with short, double-breasted coats.

Shimmery jumpsuits with low necklines and glossy miniskirts added extra shine, while high-waisted trousers were elevated with voluminous sleeves.

The audience, which included American actress Zendaya, Louis Vuitton's menswear designer Pharrell Williams, and Felix from K-Pop group Stray Kids, sat in risers built in the vast, empty space, outfitted with spotlights and draped in orange plastic.

Paris Fashion Week winds up Tuesday, with labels including Chanel and Miu Miu.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((Mimosa.Spencer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.