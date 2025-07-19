Louis Navellier’s "Seasonality" Secret to Profits

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

You can feel the rush or profit taking more often with less risk… here’s how.

Are you familiar with the idea of a “dopamine menu?”

Dopamine is, of course, a neurotransmitter in your brain that plays a key role in how we feel pleasure. Your brain releases dopamine when you exercise, listen to music, or eat something delicious.

But a dopamine menu isn’t about food. It is a personalized list of activities that release dopamine into your brain. The idea of a menu comes in because the activities have different sizes and levels of commitment.

For example, an appetizer is a small thing that takes little time, such as listening to a favorite song. A main course could be something that requires more planning and time, such as visiting a park.

A side dish might be listening to a podcast while doing chores. The dessert course would be a guilty pleasure such as scrolling social media or watching a TV show.

And a special serving could be something out of the ordinary, such as planning a vacation or going to a concert.

People build a menu to have a pre-set list of activities that can help recharge you when you’re running on empty. You already have a menu of activities you know will satisfy when the need arises.

When you know you need a quick pick-me-up, listen to one of your all-time favorite songs or take a quick walk around the block. Ending a tough project at work? Plan an outing with friends.

Investing Is Usually Seen as a Main Course Level of Activity

It’s slow and grinding. Results don’t come for months, or maybe even years.

You must endure lots of planning and waiting before the dopamine hit of a winner arrives…if it ever arrives.

But what if you could change that?

Imagine if investing were more like a menu of quick wins. You could have your own list of small but profitable victories – avoiding waiting months or years for profits.

What if investing could feel like that?

With TradeSmith’s new Seasonality Portfolio, you don’t have to wait. Investing doesn’t have to be a main course activity. It can more like a buffet with lots of opportunities to profit at any one time – and feeling the dopamine hit from profits over and over.

And now, Louis Navellier has added his algorithmic firepower to this new tool.

Supercharged Louis’ Stocks

Regular Digest readers know Louis as a pioneer in algorithmic investing. Forbes has called him the “King of Quants.” And the New York Time has called him “an icon among growth investors.”

His Stock Grader, available exclusively to his subscribers, has been the backbone of a 40-year career that has enabled Louis’ stocks to outperform the market consistently.

Now, he’s taking this system to another level … Louis has paired his market-beating tool with a new TradeSmith algorithm that provides insight into the unique profit windows that exist for every stock.

Backed by decades of historical data, TradeSmith CEO Keith Kaplan and his team developed a new system that identifies “green zones” – bullish seasonal windows when specific stocks exhibit consistent and predictable upward momentum.

To the naked eye, individual stocks do not trade with any discernable pattern.

But when you comb through a decade plus of past stock-price moves with the pattern-spotting software developed by Keith and his team, you find plenty of stocks “green zones.”

Why does this provide investors with an edge?

Rather than holding a stock through periods of stagnation or decline, you can target these seasonal patterns to enter and exit positions at just the right times, maximizing your profits while minimizing downside risks.

Buying and selling stocks doesn’t have to be just a long, delayed wait for gratification.

Some stocks trade so consistently—rising or falling during specific windows, year after year—that you can map out a year’s worth of great trades.

For example, let’s look at Netflix (NFLX).

TradeSmith’s Seasonal Edge portfolio demonstrates that from 2009 to 2014, NFLX rose in price 14 of the 15 years, with an average return of 23.75%.

This year, the gains were not quite as high … only 15.5% between those two dates.

Over 18-year backtests, the Seasonality Trades delivered 857% in total returns—more than twice the return of the S&P 500 over that time.

Even in 2007, the strategy’s worst year, it delivered an annualized return of 37.9%.

Two Powerful and Tested Systems Working Together

Imagine what it would be like to have both successful systems working together for you.

No more long waits for gains. No more money sitting in an account doing nothing for months. Instead, you get Louis’ highest-rated stocks combined with Keith’s green zones of entries and exits.

Thankfully, Louis is a big fan of Keith’s Seasonality tool and that’s why he’s excited to see the systems work together.

Louis summarizes it this way:

Think of it as my best stocks – on steroids.

He’ll be joining Keith next Tuesday to discuss a strategy they call the “Navellier Edge.” There are two fundamental criteria:

It must earn an “A” and “B” gradings from Louis’ Stock Grader Tool It must be considered “Optimal” by the seasonality tool (this means: the accuracy rate is 80% or greater… the average pattern return is 4% or greater… and the annualized return is 20% or greater)

With Navellier’s Edge, you’re combining Louis’ fundamental strength with Keith’s historical/technical strength.

Right now, the Seasonality tool is flagging a market shift you should be aware of—a major turning point in the indexes starting July 30.

That’s why Louis and Keith are doing two things right away…

First, they will be releasing a special briefing about the Green Day system… and how you can use it to find the best entry and exit points for your stocks.

Second, they’re both sounding the alarm for July 30.

Folks can take advantage of the coming shakeup by pairing Louis system with TradeSmith’s Green Day system.

As mentioned, Louis and Keith will hold a special broadcast to share the details of how their systems are working together for the first time.… and how you can use it to make some “rapid-fire” type investments during the market regime shift at the end of the month.

It airs on Tuesday, July 22 at 10 a.m. Eastern, and you can register by clicking here.

Trading high quality stocks with the assurance of seasonality “Green Zones” changes investing to one with a lot more dopamine hits … and a lot more profit opportunities.

Enjoy your weekend,

Luis Hernandez

Editor in Chief, InvestorPlace

The post Louis Navellier’s “Seasonality” Secret to Profits appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.