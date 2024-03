March 29 (Reuters) - Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar, has died aged 87, a source close to the actor confirmed on Friday without revealing the cause of death.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington)

