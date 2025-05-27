Louis Foster Achieves Top Rookie Finish in 109th Indianapolis 500, Representing Sports.com and Lottery.com

Louis Foster finished as Top Rookie in the 2025 Indianapolis 500, showcasing talent and maturity for Sports.com and Lottery.com.

Quiver AI Summary

In the 109th Indianapolis 500 on May 27, 2025, Louis Foster made headlines by finishing as the Top Rookie while representing Sports.com and Lottery.com. Driving the #45 Desnuda Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Foster started in 20th place and managed to secure a provisional 15th place finish despite facing two drive-through penalties, which was later elevated to 12th following disqualifications of other racers. Foster's impressive performance underscored his talent and composure as he was the only rookie to finish among the four rookie starters. The weekend was also notable for executives from Lottery.com and Sports.com, who praised the electric atmosphere of the event and expressed enthusiasm for future collaboration with Foster and fellow driver Callum Ilott, enhancing their investment in motorsport and emerging talents. The event emphasized the companies' commitment to supporting next-generation drivers while marking a pivotal moment in their global sports involvement, coinciding with significant trading activity for Lottery.com shares.

Potential Positives

Louis Foster was recognized as the Top Rookie finisher at the prestigious Indianapolis 500, showcasing the talent supported by Lottery.com and Sports.com.

The event highlighted the company's growing presence in global motorsport, enhancing brand visibility in a highly competitive field.

Leadership from Lottery.com and Sports.com engaged in discussions for potential deeper sponsorship agreements, indicating strong interest in future collaborations within motorsport.

The company experienced significant trading momentum with nearly half a billion shares traded, signaling increased investor interest and market activity.

Potential Negatives

The company's significant share trading activity (nearly half a billion shares) may indicate volatility or instability in its stock performance.

There are ongoing risks related to internal accounting controls, compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, and the company's ability to remain a going concern, which could negatively impact investor confidence.

The press release includes multiple warnings about forward-looking statements, highlighting uncertainties that could affect future business outcomes and strategies.

FAQ

Who was the top rookie at the 2025 Indianapolis 500?

Louis Foster secured the title of Top Rookie finisher at the 2025 Indianapolis 500.

Which team did Louis Foster drive for in the Indy 500?

Foster drove the #45 Desnuda Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

What was Louis Foster's final position in the race?

Foster finished in provisional 15th place, later elevated to P12 after disqualifications.

What brands supported Louis Foster during the Indy 500?

Louis Foster was proudly representing Sports.com and Lottery.com Inc. during the race.

What message did the executives convey about the weekend at the Indy 500?

The executives emphasized the amazing experience and their commitment to supporting future racing talent.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LTRY Insider Trading Activity

$LTRY insiders have traded $LTRY stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW HOWARD MCGAHAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 195,000 shares for an estimated $73,450 .

. CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON GOODING sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $55,599

ROBERT J STUBBLEFIELD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $48,620 .

. GREGORY A POTTS (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $37,000.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LTRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $LTRY stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



INDIANAPOLIS, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the running of the 109th Indianapolis 500, Louis Foster delivered a headline-grabbing performance as Top Rookie finisher, proudly representing Sports.com and Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY; LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or “the Company”) in what marked a milestone weekend for the brands' growing presence in global motorsport.











Callum Ilott (red) and Louis Foster (black) stand next to the Borg-Warner Trophy





prior to the start of the 2025 Indy 500.







Driving the #45 Desnuda Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Foster started 20th and charged into the top 10 on race day. Despite receiving two drive-through penalties for pit lane infractions, he kept his composure to bring the car home in a provisional 15th place, later elevated to P12 following post-race disqualifications of three competitors. Foster was the only rookie finisher out of four starters — a feat that underlines both his talent and maturity on the sport’s biggest stage.







“





To be the top rookie in my first 500 is something I’m very proud of,”







said









Foster







. “We had the pace to run inside the top 10, and I’m already focused on building from this heading into Detroit.”







Foster’s helmet paid tribute to key figures in his racing journey and prominently featured the Sports.com logo on the chin, signaling the brand’s deepening investment in next-generation talent.





Callum Ilott, representing PREMA Racing, delivered an equally impressive performance in the Italian team’s debut Indy 500. Running as high as fifth and ultimately finishing P12 on track, Ilott’s pace and professionalism drew strong praise. While PREMA’s #90 entry was later disqualified for a technical infringement relating to rear wing endplate height, the result did little to diminish the team’s sense of achievement in their first appearance at the Brickyard.







“It was an unforgettable experience,”







said Matthew McGahan, CEO of Lottery.com and Sports.com







. “I was honored to spend time with Callum, Louis, and Sebastian over the weekend — three exceptional young drivers who gave it their all. The race itself was spectacular. Having attended many Formula One events in my career, this was my first Indy 500. This event wasn’t just a race; it was a spectacle.”









“As a former professional athlete myself, this was my first time attending the Indianapolis 500 — and I can honestly say I’ve never experienced anything like it,”







added Marc Bircham, Director of Sports.com.







“From the roar of the crowd to the Black Hawk helicopters leading the opening laps, it was absolutely electric. It’s a bucket-list event that exceeded all expectations. Neither Matthew nor I have ever witnessed a live sporting event with nearly half a million fans over a single weekend. The scale, the energy, the precision — it was unforgettable. And to be there supporting Louis, Callum, and Sebastian made it all the more meaningful. These are the kind of world-class moments that define what Sports.com is all about.”







The weekend also offered the opportunity to connect with rising Indy NXT star Sebastian Murray, currently backed by Sports.com and Lottery.com. Murray joined the executives for a meet-and-greet during the event, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to supporting future champions across every tier of the sport.





Throughout the event, leadership from Lottery.com and Sports.com held multiple discussions with the management teams of both Foster and Ilott to explore deeper sponsorship agreements and expanded collaboration opportunities across future race weekends and series.





This announcement comes at a pivotal moment for Lottery.com, which last week recorded nearly half a billion shares traded. With momentum building, the Company continues to advance its visibility and impact across elite global sports platforms.







About Lottery.com Inc.







The Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) family of brands — including Sports.com, Tinbu and WinTogether, comprise a unified ecosystem that integrates gaming, entertainment, and sports. Follow the Company on





X





,





Instagram





and





Facebook











Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69ba93f1-857d-4719-91c3-404868fedf4a







This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.