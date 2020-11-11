World Markets
ADM

Louis Dreyfus to sell big stake to Abu Dhabi fund after investor hunt

Contributors
Gus Trompiz Reuters
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Soumyajit Saha Reuters
Published

Louis Dreyfus Company has agreed to sell a large stake to Abu Dhabi-based holding company ADQ, ending chairwoman Margarita Louis-Dreyfus' long search for a new investor in the 169-year old commodity merchant.

Repeats to more subscribers

PARIS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Company has agreed to sell a large stake to Abu Dhabi-based holding company ADQ, ending chairwoman Margarita Louis-Dreyfus' long search for a new investor in the 169-year old commodity merchant.

The main Louis Dreyfus Company Holdings B.V. business will sell an indirect 45% equity stake in the Louis Dreyfus Company B.V. (LDC) unit to ADQ, the companies said in a joint statement.

The transaction price was not disclosed but the companies said a minimum of US$800 million will be invested into LDC.

"We are delighted to welcome ADQ to our shareholder group as long-term partners and investors, with a common vision for LDC's future, and experience that will bring further value to the business and support the group's ambition," said company chairwoman Margarita Louis-Dreyfus.

The agreement with Louis Dreyfus will also see ADQ to sell agricultural commodities to the United Arab Emirates, the companies said.

Louis Dreyfus is one of the so-called "ABCD" quartet of the world's leading commodity trading houses, along with Archer Daniels Midland Co ADM.N, Bunge Ltd BG.N and Cargill CARG.UL.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Soumyajit Saha, editing by Louise Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADM BG

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular